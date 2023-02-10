Report: Biden WH Allowed 1.7M Migrant 'Got-Aways' to Reenter US

More than 1.7 million migrant "got-aways" have been allowed to come back into America during the Biden administration's two-year tenure, according to government data shared by the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR).

The term "got-away" accounts for migrants who were detected by authorities when unlawfully crossing the southern border, but ultimately weren't apprehended.

According to figures from FAIR, an organization that tracks the daily, weekly, and monthly crossings at the southern border, the number of "got-aways" for December 2022 (approximately 90,000) was more than double the amount of get-aways for all of 2021.

To put that number into perspective, Breitbart News reports that 7.3 million Americans were born during the period of January 2021 to December 2022.

"The cumulative numbers of people illegally entering our country have become so large that it is hard for most people to grasp the magnitude of the Biden Border Crisis," according to a statement from Dan Stein, FAIR president.

The annual estimates of "got-aways" at the southern border are typically substantially lower than the actual numbers, since many "economic migrants" are released into America under a "variety of legal pretexts, such as parole, asylum, and 'family unity,'" according to Breitbart.

A large number of congressional lawmakers, including Democrats in border states, have been consistently calling for the Biden administration to be more aggressive with patrolling the southern border.

And two House Republicans — Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas and Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz. — have formally submitted articles of impeachment for Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, amid allegations of Mayorkas not faithfully living up to his obligation of keeping the border secure.