State Dept Urges Americans to Leave Middle East

The State Department has urged Americans to immediately leave more than a dozen countries across the Middle East.

The warning of "serious safety risks" directed U.S. citizens to use available commercial transportation.

In a statement posted Monday to X, Mora Namdar, the State Department's assistant secretary for consular affairs, said the department "urges Americans to DEPART NOW" from specific countries in the region.

A corresponding security notice listed Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, the United Arab Emirates, and Yemen.

The alert advised Americans to leave via commercial means rather than wait for possible government-organized evacuations and comes two days after coordinated strikes on Iran by the U.S. and Israel.

Israel and the United States pounded Iran on Monday in a campaign that President Donald Trump said would likely take several weeks. Tehran and its allies hit back against Israel, Gulf states, and targets critical to global energy production.

The intensity of the attacks, the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and the lack of any apparent exit plan set the stage for a prolonged conflict with far-reaching consequences.

Parts of the Middle East such as Dubai have seen incoming fire; hundreds of thousands of airline passengers are stranded around the globe; oil prices shot up; and U.S. allies pledged to help stop Iranian missiles and drones.

The notice did not detail the safety risks but signaled heightened concern across a broad swath of the region, including both long-standing conflict zones such as Syria and Yemen and key U.S. partners including Israel, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

Americans who need help arranging commercial travel are advised to contact the State Department's 24-hour assistance lines. Those abroad can call 202-501-4444, while people in the United States and Canada can call 888-407-4747.

The department also encouraged U.S. citizens overseas to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program at Step.State.gov. The free service provides security updates and allows U.S. embassies or consulates to contact travelers in case of emergency.

State Department travel advisories range from Level 1, which calls for normal precautions, to Level 4, "Do Not Travel," the most severe designation.

In past crises, officials have cautioned that deteriorating security conditions can limit the U.S. government's ability to provide in-country assistance.

The department typically advises Americans in unstable areas to maintain valid travel documents, monitor official alerts and have contingency plans in place.

No timeline was given for how long the departure advisory would remain in effect.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.