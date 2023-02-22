×
23 House Republicans Demand Transparency on Ukraine Aid

A U.S.-made missile system in use in Israel. (Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 22 February 2023 04:32 PM EST

Twenty-three House Republicans on Wednesday demanded more transparency from the government agencies charged with distributing billions of dollars in aid to Ukraine.

"It is critical that government agencies administering these funds ensure they are used for their intended purposes to prevent and reduce the risk of waste, fraud, and abuse," the 23 House members, led by Oversight and Accountability Chair James Comer, wrote in a letter to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and USAID Administrator Samantha Power.

They wrote: "The Committee seeks documents and information to understand how the Department of Defense (DOD), Department of State (State), and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) are conducting oversight of these funds."

The U.S. has so far provided $113 billion in aid to Ukraine in its war against Russia.

On Monday during a surprise visit to Kyiv, President Joe Biden announced the U.S. would be providing $500 million in additional military aid to Ukraine.

"Together, we've committed nearly 700 tanks and thousands of armored vehicles, 1,000 artillery systems, more than 2 million rounds of artillery ammunition, more than 50 advanced launch rocket systems, anti-ship and air defense systems, all to defend Ukraine," Biden said. "And that doesn't count the other half a billion dollars we're announcing with you today and tomorrow that's going to be coming your way."

A State Department spokesperson told the Washington Times that the agency doesn't comment on letters from Congress but added it has implemented "robust accountability measures and oversight" for foreign aid.

"The United States takes very seriously our responsibility to ensure appropriate oversight of all U.S. assistance.  We are actively engaged with the government of Ukraine to ensure accountability, even amidst the challenging conflict environment," the spokesperson said in a statement.

National Security spokesman John Kirby last month said there were no signs "that our budgetary assistance has fallen prey to any kind of corruption in Ukraine. I would go so far as to say the same on the security assistance side as well."

Conservative House Republicans on Wednesday pushed back on Kirby's claims.

"Based on Mr. Kirby's remarks, however, the U.S. National Security Council appears unaware of this corruption scandal, heightening concerns that U.S. agencies are not conducting oversight of taxpayer assistance to Ukraine."

