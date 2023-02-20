Sen. Graham: Biden's Ukraine Visit 'Sends Right Signal'

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., praised President Joe Biden's surprise Monday visit to Ukraine — four days from the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of the neighboring country — by saying it sends "the right signal" to the world.

"I am very pleased that President Biden took the time and effort to visit Ukraine, and meet with President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy," Graham said in a statement. "This was the right signal to send at the right time. A presidential visit to Ukraine, along with the statements made by Vice President [Kamala] Harris at the Munich Security Conference that Russia is committing crimes against humanity in Ukraine, are a powerful combination."

Last week, Harris said the U.S. has already determined that Russia committed "crimes against humanity" during its war with Ukraine, which launched Feb. 24, 2022.

While meeting with Zelenskyy, Biden made a new pledge of $460 million in aid for Ukraine, according to The Washington Post.

Graham would also like U.S. officials to go further with their latest investment by sending advanced fighter jets to Ukraine and designating Russia for the "State Sponsors of Terror" list, which currently includes Iran, Cuba, Syria, and North Korea.

"For the visits and statements to matter to their fullest extent, decisive action must immediately follow," Graham said.

"We must designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism under U.S. law. That would also help ensure any lethal assistance to Russia, provided by China, is devastating to the Chinese economy ... we should start immediately training Ukrainian pilots and maintainers, and provide them the advanced fighter jets to not only win this war, but deter future aggression."

Biden's visit to Ukraine drew criticism from prominent Republicans, including Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Chief among Republican complaints: Biden visited Ukraine, which isn't a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), but has yet to visit the embattled Ohio village of East Palestine, which is dealing with the fallout of a recent 50-car train derailment, toxic chemical spill, and subsequent chemical explosion.