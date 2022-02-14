×
Tags: Biden Administration | Russia | ukraine | loan guarantee

US Eyes Offering Ukraine $1B in Loan Guarantees: Source

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Monday, 14 February 2022 02:05 PM

The U.S. is considering offering Ukraine up to $1 billion in sovereign loan guarantees to help Ukraine’s economy amid pressures from the Russian military build-up, a senior Biden administration official said on Monday.

The White House official was confirming what a source familiar with the matter had earlier recounted to Reuters about a conversation by national security adviser Jake Sullivan with congressional leaders.

"Yes it’s something we are considering as part of the additional macroeconomic support we are exploring to help Ukraine’s economy amidst pressure resulting from Russia’s military build-up," the Biden administration official said.

Russia suggested on Monday that it was ready to keep talking to the West to try to defuse a security crisis in which it has massed a huge force within striking distance of Ukraine, while a Ukrainian official said Kyiv was prepared to make concessions.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


