Iran Hedging on Talks as Araghchi Arrives, VP Vance Sits Out Round

Iran signaled it has not committed to new negotiations with the United States, even as Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Islamabad on Friday.

Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported that Tehran never requested talks with Washington and has not decided whether its officials will meet U.S. negotiators in Pakistan, underscoring continued uncertainty around the diplomatic effort.

At the same time, The New York Times reported that Araghchi is expected to present a new written response to a U.S. peace proposal, suggesting potential movement behind the scenes.

Araghchi said in a social media post that he traveled to Islamabad for “bilateral matters” and consultations on regional developments, adding that stops in Muscat and Moscow would follow.

President Donald Trump earlier this week extended the ceasefire with Iran, saying Tehran’s leadership is divided and needs time to coalesce around a counterproposal, according to remarks reported by Reuters and other outlets.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Fox News that envoy Steve Witkoff and adviser Jared Kushner will travel to Pakistan for talks mediated by Islamabad, adding the administration has “seen some progress” from Iran in recent days.

Leavitt said the talks are expected to involve engagement with Iranian representatives, though Reuters reported that as of Friday no formal direct meeting had been scheduled and Pakistan may instead shuttle messages between the sides.

The evolving U.S. delegation highlights a shift in the talks and raises new questions about Vice President JD Vance’s role.

Vance led the first round of negotiations in Islamabad earlier this month, calling the U.S. proposal its “final and best offer,” according to Reuters, and taking a highly visible role in the administration’s diplomatic push.

He will not attend this round, however, with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner leading the talks instead, a shift The Washington Post reported reflects a lower-level diplomatic effort after the previous round failed to produce a breakthrough.

The Washington Post reported Vance remains on standby and could join if talks gain traction, while Reuters similarly reported he is prepared to travel if higher-level engagement becomes necessary.

But some analysts told The Hill and other outlets that Vance’s absence risks signaling a downgrading of U.S. urgency or influence, particularly after he personally fronted the earlier talks, fueling questions about whether his role has been quietly scaled back.

Others, however, said the move is more tactical than political, arguing that keeping Vance in reserve allows the White House to avoid overcommitting senior leadership before Iran signals it is ready to seriously negotiate.

Leavitt rejected any suggestion Vance has been sidelined, saying he remains “deeply involved” and is coordinating closely with Trump and the broader national security team, which she said is prepared to deploy if talks show progress.