2 GOP Senators Press Blinken to Reopen Kyiv Embassy

Two Republican senators are pushing Secretary of State Antony Blinken to reopen the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv after the diplomatic post was moved to Lviv following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, reports Politico.

"With Ukraine’s successful defense of Kyiv and Russia’s subsequent withdrawal of forces from the areas surrounding the capital, we encourage you to fully open the United States Embassy without delay," GOP Sens. Jerry Moran of Kansas and Steve Daines of Montana wrote in a letter to Blinken that was obtained by the news outlet.

"Ukraine faces enormous military, economic, and humanitarian challenges as a result of this war. America’s restored diplomatic presence in Kyiv will enhance cooperation with a democratic partner as it wages an existential defense and symbolically affirm our nation’s commitment to Ukraine’s territorial sovereignty," they continued.

Moran and Daines claimed that keeping the embassy in Lviv "signals a lack of confidence in Ukraine’s ability to defend itself and the diplomatic missions under its protection."

"Resuming normal embassy operations at once will reinforce the importance of diplomacy and America’s full support for a Ukraine whole and free," they added.

The senators noted that while "the danger to Kyiv has not entirely subsided … the United States historically has maintained embassies in nations at war, including those capitals under direct attack. The diplomats and all who serve at our Kyiv Embassy will continue a long tradition of advancing America’s relationships even under duress."