×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ufc 273 | jacksonville | ron desantis | dana white

Crowd Praises Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at UFC 273

Ron DeSantis speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference at The Rosen Shingle Creek on February 24, in Orlando, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

By    |   Sunday, 10 April 2022 10:42 PM

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis drew high praise from the crowd at the highly-anticipated UFC  273 in Jacksonville.

According to the Daily Caller, when it was announced to a soldout UFC crowd that DeSantis was in attendance, the crowd went crazy.

But DeSantis is no stranger to the UFC. When a whole host of venues were shut down during the pandemic, UFC president Dana White looked to Florida to help host events.

According to Florida Politics, last year, DeSantis said, "there's a lot of stuff that comes flying at you, particularly from media, social media, all this stuff. Some people don't like to handle that. Dana White goes right in the teeth of that."

Video of DeSantis greeting a horde of UFC fans during the event can be seen here.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis drew high praise from the crowd at the highly-anticipated UFC 273 in Jacksonville.
ufc 273, jacksonville, ron desantis, dana white
132
2022-42-10
Sunday, 10 April 2022 10:42 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved