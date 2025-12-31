US Treasurer Pushes $250 Bill Honoring Trump

U.S. Treasurer Brandon Beach told the Daily Caller News Foundation on Wednesday that he is working on creating a $250 bill bearing the image of President Donald Trump.

The U.S. treasurer supervises the nation's currency and coinage production, with direct oversight of the U.S. Mint and Fort Knox.

Beach served as a Republican member of the Georgia State Senate for more than a decade before being appointed by Trump to his current position in May.

"When Trump appointed me to the job, I told him I wanted to do a $250 bill with his picture on the 250th birthday celebration" of the U.S., Beach told the Caller, adding that first, Congress must pass legislation changing the current law, which states that a president must be deceased to be featured on paper currency.

Beach confirmed that, if a bill passes Congress and is signed into law, he will immediately get to work on the $250 bill, which would become one of the highest-denomination bills currently in circulation.

In addition, Beach announced in October that designs of a $1 coin were underway that would feature Trump's image.

Congress has already passed the Circulating Collectible Coin Redesign Act to honor the nation's 250th anniversary celebration, allowing the Department of the Treasury to mint special $1 coins commemorating the semiquincentennial this coming July 4.

Beach told the Caller that "it is going to be legal tender."

"This is not a commemorative coin. You can go in and buy something with this $1 coin with Trump's picture on it," he said.

Beach noted that the administration is also working on rolling out other coins in commemoration of the country's 250th celebration — with the U.S. Mint hashing out currency in honor of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, during which the majority of games will be played in major American cities.