US Embassy Urges Americans to Leave Ukraine

the u.s. embassy to ukraine
The United States Embassy to Ukraine stands closed in Kyiv, Ukraine, on April 25. (John Moore/Getty Images)

Tuesday, 23 August 2022 07:47 AM EDT

The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, warning of an increased possibility of Russian military strikes on Ukraine in the coming days around Ukrainian independence day, has again urged U.S. citizens to leave if they can.

"The Department of State has information that Russia is stepping up efforts to launch strikes against Ukraine's civilian infrastructure and government facilities in the coming days," the embassy said in an alert on its website.

"The U.S. Embassy urges U.S. citizens to depart Ukraine now using privately available ground transportation options if it is safe to do so," the alert said, repeating the advice of previous security warnings.

Kyiv has banned public celebrations in the capital on the anniversary of independence from Soviet rule on Wednesday, citing a heightened threat of attack.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


