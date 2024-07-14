WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: u.k. | keir starmer | donald trump | rally | shooting | condemned

British Prime Minister Starmer Speaks With Trump

By    |   Sunday, 14 July 2024 03:08 PM EDT

New British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called President Donald Trump on Sunday afternoon to wish him a speedy recovery.

Sources familiar with the call tell Newsmax that Starmer expressed his shock and disgust over the attack on the former president and other citizens.

Starmer also condemned the violence, extended his condolences for the victims and their families, and wished the president and those injured a quick recovery.

This is the first communication between Starmer, who took the premiership after winning parliamentary elections July 4, and Trump.

Starmer also wished the president a speedy recovery and shared the sympathies of King Charles.

The king separately sent a personal letter to Trump expressing his sympathy and support during this time.

Trump had strong relations with Great Britain during his presidency, and Queen Elizabeth hosted him at Buckingham Palace for a state dinner.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
New British Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke with Donald Trump and condemned the shooting attempt on his life in a phone call on Sunday, a government source in London said.
u.k., keir starmer, donald trump, rally, shooting, condemned
140
2024-08-14
Sunday, 14 July 2024 03:08 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved