British Prime Minister Starmer Speaks With Trump

New British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called President Donald Trump on Sunday afternoon to wish him a speedy recovery.

Sources familiar with the call tell Newsmax that Starmer expressed his shock and disgust over the attack on the former president and other citizens.

Starmer also condemned the violence, extended his condolences for the victims and their families, and wished the president and those injured a quick recovery.

This is the first communication between Starmer, who took the premiership after winning parliamentary elections July 4, and Trump.

The king separately sent a personal letter to Trump expressing his sympathy and support during this time.

Trump had strong relations with Great Britain during his presidency, and Queen Elizabeth hosted him at Buckingham Palace for a state dinner.