Gabbard Recalled Intel Report on Venezuela That Named Grenell

By    |   Tuesday, 09 September 2025 01:59 PM EDT

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard instructed the National Security Agency to withdraw a classified intelligence report on Venezuela, citing concerns over the identification of a senior Trump administration official, The New York Times reports.

The classified report was issued several months ago and focused on Richard Grenell, the former acting director of national intelligence in the first Trump administration, who now heads the Kennedy Center and also serves as special envoy to Venezuela. According to the Times, the report included sensitive details about Grenell's communications with Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro during negotiations related to undocumented migrants.

The recall notice states that "the report is accurate and in accordance with all N.S.A. policy, directives and guidance; however, the D.N.I. directed N.S.A. to recall the report." According to unidentified people briefed on the matter, the report was recalled because it identified Grenell and Gabbard has asked intelligence agencies to avoid identifying government officials in reports.

Grenell, the NSA, and the White House all declined to comment on the report or the recall.

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


