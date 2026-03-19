TSA Sickouts Spike Amid Democrat Shutdown

Nearly 10% of Transportation Security Administration workers reportedly called in sick Tuesday as the Democrats' partial government shutdown continued.

Data obtained by ABC News showed roughly 2,700 TSA officers — about 1 in 10 nationwide — did not report to work, a sharp increase from the typical 2% daily absence rate.

The surge in absences comes just days after thousands of TSA employees received their first $0 paycheck under the Department of Homeland Security funding lapse.

Major airports across the country were affected.

According to ABC News, nearly 40% of officers were absent at some locations, including Atlanta and New Orleans.

Other major hubs reported similar numbers, including more than 30% at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport and nearly 41% at Houston's William P. Hobby Airport.

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The staffing shortages are already straining airport operations.

One of four security checkpoints at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport remained closed Wednesday, while Philadelphia International Airport shut down multiple checkpoints due to staffing shortages, according to CBS News.

Travelers reported long lines stretching toward baggage claim, with some waits reaching several hours.

TSA officials said the situation could worsen if Democrats continue to block full DHS funding.

Acting Deputy Administrator Adam Stahl told ABC News that smaller airports could be forced to shut down lanes, or even halt operations entirely, if staffing levels continue to drop.

"Over a hundred airports in the United States have around one or two lanes," Stahl said. "And if we have a certain amount of callouts increase, we might have to quite literally collapse those lanes and close those lanes, which could temporarily halt operations at that airport."

Frontline officers say the problem is simple: They are being required to work without pay.

Forbes reported that TSA workers, classified as "excepted" employees, must remain on the job during shutdowns despite missing paychecks, and many are struggling to cover basic expenses.

A DHS spokesperson blamed Democrats for the crisis, saying their refusal to fund the agency has left workers unable to "pay their rent, buy food, or afford gas," forcing many to call out sick.

The result, the spokesperson added, is "HOURS long waits at airports across the country."

Airlines are also sounding the alarm. Executives from the nation's largest carriers called the situation "simply unacceptable" and urged Congress to reach a bipartisan agreement.

Meanwhile, reports indicated the strain is driving workers out of the agency. Hundreds of TSA officers have quit during the current shutdown, adding to long-term staffing challenges following previous funding lapses.

Security concerns are also emerging. TSA officers told Forbes that long, crowded lines of unscreened passengers could create vulnerabilities, raising questions about public safety if conditions persist.

Republicans argue the solution is straightforward: Fully fund DHS and end the shutdown.

Democrats, however, have pushed for partial funding measures that exclude certain immigration enforcement components, prolonging the standoff.

With spring travel ramping up and passenger volumes expected to surge, the consequences of Washington's impasse are becoming increasingly visible at airport checkpoints nationwide.