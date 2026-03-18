Speaker Chides Dems for 'Dangerous' DHS Shutdown

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., on Wednesday blasted Democrats for what he called a "dangerous" shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security, warning that it undermines border security and puts Americans at risk.

In a press release, Johnson said Democrats, in their efforts to block deportations of illegal immigrants, have triggered one of the longest government shutdowns in U.S. history while jeopardizing critical national security operations.

"In their haste to defend criminal illegal aliens, Democrats have shut down the Department of Homeland Security … and jeopardized our national security at a time of heightened threats," Johnson said.

The speaker specifically criticized House Democrats' proposal to partially fund DHS while leaving Customs and Border Protection (CBP) without funding — a move he said would cripple the nation’s largest federal law enforcement agency.

"Any bill that strips [CBP's] funding weakens our defenses against terrorist plots, undermines the integrity of our borders, and disrupts lawful travel," Johnson said.

CBP, which has more than 60,000 personnel, plays a central role in securing the nation's 6,000 miles of land borders and 2,000 miles of coastline, while also managing ports of entry and combating transnational crime.

The agency is also responsible for intercepting drug shipments, human traffickers, and potential terrorists.

Republicans point to recent data showing that stronger enforcement policies have produced results.

Border apprehensions in fiscal year 2025 hit their lowest levels in more than 50 years, according to Johnson's office, while encounters in December dropped 92% from peak levels during the Biden administration.

At the same time, CBP has continued to seize massive quantities of illegal drugs, including 12,000 pounds of fentanyl in 2025 — a substance that remains the leading cause of death among Americans aged 18 to 48.

Johnson warned that defunding CBP would not only reverse that progress but also weaken efforts to stop drug trafficking, terrorism, and organized crime.

Beyond law enforcement, CBP also plays a critical role in protecting U.S. agriculture and preventing the spread of invasive species and foreign diseases that can devastate the economy.

Officials estimate such threats already cost the U.S. more than $26 billion annually.

The speaker also accused Democrats of attempting to return to what he described as the "open border policies" of the Biden administration, which saw millions of illegal crossings in recent years.

"Democrats refuse to reopen TSA [Transportation Security Administration], FEMA [Federal Emergency Management Agency], the Coast Guard and other critical functions unless they can reopen our borders," Johnson said.

The ongoing standoff has also impacted frontline personnel, including TSA agents and Coast Guard members, raising concerns about safety and operational readiness.

Republicans argue the shutdown underscores a broader divide over immigration policy, with Democrats prioritizing protections for illegal immigrants while Republicans push for stricter enforcement.

Johnson concluded with a stark warning, saying the prolonged disruption "could be both costly and deadly" if critical border security functions are not fully restored.