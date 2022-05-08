Cruz, Reps Owens, Roy, to Speak at 'Together for Truth' Summit

The Truth and Courage PAC announced last week that, alongside Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, OutKick's Clay Travis, Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, and Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, will speak at the PAC's "Together for Truth" summit in Atlanta on May 21.

According to the PAC's press release, the summit will feature a list of conservative leaders and will offer action workshops led by Morton Blackwell's Leadership Institute.

The workshops are designed to train attendees in how to use technology and effective messaging strategies in order to be leaders in their local communities.

Truth and Courage PAC Executive Director Christine Babcock stated, "[W]e're thrilled to have national leaders like Clay, Congressman Owens, and Congressman Roy join our growing list of speakers at the 'Together for Truth' summit this month in Atlanta. Our growing roster of speakers will surely inspire conservatives in Georgia and across America.

"As we saw this week with the unprecedented leaking of a landmark Supreme Court decision in an apparent effort to disrupt our judiciary processes, it has never been more important for Americans to stand up for conservative principles," Babcock added. "Clay and Reps. Owens and Roy know better than anyone that everything is on the line this year. That's why we could not be more excited to have them join Sen. Cruz in Atlanta on May 21."