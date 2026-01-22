Judge Weighs Bid to Halt Trump's White House Ballroom

President Donald Trump's plan to erect a $400 million ⁠ballroom on the site of the White House's demolished East Wing faces a courtroom test on Thursday, when a judge is set to hear a preservation group's renewed bid to halt the project.

U.S. District Judge Richard Leon in Washington ‍scheduled a hearing for 3:30 p.m. ET to consider the ‍National Trust for Historic Preservation's request for a preliminary injunction to stop work on the 90,000-square-foot (8,361-square-meter) ballroom.

The National Trust sued ⁠Trump and several federal agencies in December, arguing the project has proceeded without required approvals, environmental review or congressional authorization.

The group says federal law ​bars construction on federal parkland in Washington without the express authority of Congress.

It also argues the National Park Service violated federal law by issuing an environmental assessment instead ‍of a full impact statement, and by releasing it after demolition began on the ⁠120-year-old East Wing.

Leon in December declined to issue a temporary restraining order in the case. The White House and other federal defendants have urged the court to deny a preliminary injunction, which would force an end to construction while ⁠the lawsuit proceeds.

The administration has ​defended the legality of ⁠the project, arguing it followed in a long line of presidential renovations, including Franklin D. Roosevelt's ‍construction of the East Wing itself.

The ballroom is needed for state functions, its design is still evolving, and ‌above-ground construction is not planned until April, making an injunction unnecessary, the administration said in a court filing.

The court clash comes days after the National ⁠Capital Planning Commission ​held a hearing ‍about the ballroom plans, marking the first time plans for the ballroom had been discussed in a public forum. The White House ‍submitted an application for the project to the NCPC and the Commission of Fine Arts last month.