Trump Touts 'Massive Armada,' Urges Iran: 'Come to the Table'

President Donald Trump issued a new "peace through strength" call for Iran to "come to the table" on denuclearization and peace talks, touting a "massive armada" headed to the region.

"A massive Armada is heading to Iran," Trump wrote Wednesday morning on Truth Social. "It is moving quickly, with great power, enthusiasm, and purpose. It is a larger fleet, headed by the great Aircraft Carrier Abraham Lincoln, than that sent to Venezuela.

"Like with Venezuela, it is, ready, willing, and able to rapidly fulfill its mission, with speed and violence, if necessary. Hopefully Iran will quickly 'Come to the Table' and negotiate a fair and equitable deal – NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS – one that is good for all parties."

Trump's post came one day after he claimed what he previously called a "flotilla" – a term for a smaller group of warships than what he now calls an "armada" – had made Iran more interested in peace talks, but just hours after Iran publicly rejected that claim.

Trump is now expressing urgency after he was reportedly talked out of striking Iran in retaliation for the mass killing of protesters because it would not bring regime change.

"Time is running out, it is truly of the essence!" Trump's post added. "As I told Iran once before, MAKE A DEAL!

"They didn't, and there was 'Operation Midnight Hammer,' a major destruction of Iran.

"The next attack will be far worse! Don't make that happen again. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Wednesday before Trump's post that he had not been in contact with U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff in recent days or requested negotiations, state media reported Wednesday.

The U.S. deployed additional military assets in the Gulf following nationwide protests in Iran that led to the country's bloodiest crackdown since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

"There was no contact between me and Witkoff in recent days and no request for negotiations was made from us," Araghchi told state media, adding that various intermediaries were "holding consultations" and were in contact with Tehran.

"Our stance is clear, negotiations don't go along with threats and talks can only take place when there are no longer menaces and excessive demands."

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian told Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday that Tehran welcomes any process, within the framework of international law, that prevents war.

Reuters contributed to this report.