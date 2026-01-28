Iran: Did Not Request Negotiations With US

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said he had not been in contact with U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff in recent days or requesting negotiations, state media reported on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday another "armada" is floating toward Iran and that he hopes Tehran would make a deal with Washington.

The U.S. deployed additional military assets in the Gulf following nationwide protests in Iran which led to the country's bloodiest crackdown since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

"There was no contact between me and Witkoff in recent days and no request for negotiations was made from us," Araqchi told state media, adding that various intermediaries were "holding consultations" and were in contact with Tehran.

"Our stance is clear, negotiations don't go along with threats and talks can only take place when there are no longer menaces and excessive demands."

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian told Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday that Tehran welcomes any process, within the framework of international law, that prevents war.