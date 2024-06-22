Trump Endorses Stefanik as VP Announcement Looms

Former President Donald Trump on Friday endorsed Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., as "SMART, STRONG, and TOUGH" ahead of the state’s primary election.

"An America First Patriot, Elise is Fighting to Protect our Country against the Marxists, Fascists, and Communists on the Radical Left. Elise is working hard to Support our Great Military & Veterans, Grow the Economy and Lower Inflation, Promote American Energy, and Secure our under siege Sothern Border," Trump wrote on Truth Social Friday.

"Elise Stefanik is SMART, STRONG, and TOUGH — she has my Complete and Total Endorsement!"

Sefanik, who, according to Politico, is on Trump's shortlist for vice president, was one of several New York representatives sandwiched between the spate of New York Republicans receiving a Trump endorsement ahead of the Empire State's Tuesday primary included: Nick LaLota, Andrew Garbarino, Anthony D'Esposito, Nicole Malliotakis, Claudia Tenney, and more.

Stefanik is one of Trump's most vocal advocates on Capitol Hill. But she, like his other supporters in Congress, has remained tight-lipped about the affair regarding Trump's nominee choice. Last month, according to The Hill, she dodged a question about whether Trump had discussed her as a potential running mate and mentioned that there were "a lot of names" being considered.

Politico this week said the candidates on Trump's shortlist include Stefanik, Sens. JD Vance of Ohio, Tim Scott of South Carolina, Marco Rubio of Florida, Tom Cotton of Arkansas, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson.

Trump said he plans to announce his running mate at the Republican National Conference in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, next month.