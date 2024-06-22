WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | vp | shortlist | ny | primary | june25 | elise

Trump Endorses Stefanik as VP Announcement Looms

By    |   Saturday, 22 June 2024 11:46 AM EDT

Former President Donald Trump on Friday endorsed Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., as "SMART, STRONG, and TOUGH" ahead of the state’s primary election.

"An America First Patriot, Elise is Fighting to Protect our Country against the Marxists, Fascists, and Communists on the Radical Left. Elise is working hard to Support our Great Military & Veterans, Grow the Economy and Lower Inflation, Promote American Energy, and Secure our under siege Sothern Border," Trump wrote on Truth Social Friday.

"Elise Stefanik is SMART, STRONG, and TOUGH — she has my Complete and Total Endorsement!"

Sefanik, who, according to Politico, is on Trump's shortlist for vice president, was one of several New York representatives sandwiched between the spate of New York Republicans receiving a Trump endorsement ahead of the Empire State's Tuesday primary included: Nick LaLota, Andrew Garbarino, Anthony D'Esposito, Nicole Malliotakis, Claudia Tenney, and more.

Stefanik is one of Trump's most vocal advocates on Capitol Hill. But she, like his other supporters in Congress, has remained tight-lipped about the affair regarding Trump's nominee choice. Last month, according to The Hill, she dodged a question about whether Trump had discussed her as a potential running mate and mentioned that there were "a lot of names" being considered.

Politico this week said the candidates on Trump's shortlist include Stefanik, Sens. JD Vance of Ohio, Tim Scott of South Carolina, Marco Rubio of Florida, Tom Cotton of Arkansas, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson.

Trump said he plans to announce his running mate at the Republican National Conference in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, next month.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Former President Donald Trump on Friday endorsed Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., as "SMART, STRONG, and TOUGH" ahead of the state's primary election."An America First Patriot, Elise is Fighting to Protect our Country against the Marxists, Fascists, and Communists on the...
trump, vp, shortlist, ny, primary, june25, elise
271
2024-46-22
Saturday, 22 June 2024 11:46 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved