Trump: 'Great Progress' Made in Envoy Witkoff's Meeting With Putin

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff made "great progress" in his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Trump updated some of Washington's European allies after the meeting.

"My Special Envoy, Steve Witkoff, just had a highly productive meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

"Great progress was made! Afterwards, I updated some of our European Allies. Everyone agrees this War must come to a close, and we will work towards that in the days and weeks to come. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" he added.