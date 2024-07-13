WATCH TV LIVE

Potential VP Picks Vance, Rubio, Burgum: Praying for Trump

By    |   Saturday, 13 July 2024 06:47 PM EDT

Sens. J.D Vance, R-Ohio, Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, three lawmakers contending to be Donald Trump’s running mate, on Saturday expressed prayers for Donald Trump and his rally’s attendees after apparent gunshots were fired and video appeared to show blood on the former president’s ear.   

"Everyone join me in praying for our President Trump and everyone at that rally. I hope everyone is ok,” Vance said in a post on the X social media platform.

“Praying for President Trump and all those attending the rally in Pennsylvania today,” Rubio added, also on X.

“Please join Kathryn and me in praying for President Trump, his family and everyone attending the rally today,” Burgum said on the social media platform.

Solange Reyner

