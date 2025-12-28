Trump Willing to Address Ukraine Parliament to Urge Deal

President Donald Trump on Sunday left the door open to traveling to Ukraine to convince its parliament to concede land to Russia in an effort to end the war.

At a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following their meeting at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, Trump was asked by a reporter if he would go to Ukraine to help end the war.

Trump replied, "I'd have no problem with doing it. I don't anticipate it. I would like to get the deal done and not necessarily have to go."

The president made clear, however, that "I've offered to go and speak to their parliament," specifically referring to the potential need by Ukraine to concede some of the Donbas region to Russia.

"I've offered to go and speak to their parliament, and you know, if that would help, I don't know that would help … but I don't even know if that's welcome," Trump added.

Zelenskyy interjected to say to Trump, "you are welcome."