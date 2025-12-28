Morgan Murphy to Newsmax: Ukraine Can't Kill Its Way to Peace

Ukraine cannot achieve victory through continued fighting, and ending the war with Russia will require negotiations, former U.S. Navy Capt. and national security expert Morgan Murphy told Newsmax on Sunday.

Murphy emphasized the limits of Ukraine's military capacity in the face of Russia's industrial and manpower advantages.

"Ukraine cannot kill its way out of this conflict," he said. "This needs to end at the negotiation table."

Murphy, who spent time in Ukraine observing the front lines, described Russia as having a vastly larger military-industrial base and the ability to sustain high casualties, making a purely military solution increasingly unlikely.

"Russia outproduces all of NATO, including the United States," Murphy said. "They're a gas station with a giant war machine attached to it."

He argued that while Ukraine continues to fight valiantly, its survival depends on reaching a negotiated settlement rather than attempting to reclaim territory solely through military force.

Murphy credited President Donald Trump's diplomatic efforts with keeping both sides engaged at the table.

The analyst also highlighted the complexity of the negotiations, which involve not only Ukraine and Russia, but also European allies who have pushed for a hard line against Moscow.

"Negotiations of this magnitude are incredibly complex," Murphy said. "Both sides are going to have to make concessions if there is to be a durable peace."

Murphy's comments come as Russian attacks continue across Ukrainian cities, including missile and drone strikes on Kyiv and other key areas, underscoring the urgency of seeking a diplomatic resolution.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com