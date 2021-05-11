Trump Praises UK Proposal to Mandate Photo IDs to Vote, Says US Should Follow Suit

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday seized on news that British voters will have to show photo ID if they want to cast their ballots in future general elections, saying all U.S. states should pass similar laws to avoid an election “rigged and stolen from us.”

Queen Elizabeth II earlier Tuesday made the announcement during her annual speech. The Electoral Integrity Bill is being proposed by Boris Johnson’s government.

“The Government of the United Kingdom is proposing that anyone who wants to vote in a British election should show photo ID to eliminate any corruption and fraud and “ensure the integrity of elections,” Trump said in a statement.

“This is exactly what we should do in the United States, unlike the Democrats who want to abolish Voter ID laws with passing their horrible HR 1 Bill. All States should pass Voter ID laws along with many other fair and comprehensive election reforms, like eliminating mass mail-in voting and ballot harvesting, so we never again have an election rigged and stolen from us. The people are demanding real reform!”

Voter ID laws vary by state in the U.S.

Several states have imposed new voting laws since the 2020 presidential election to add another layer of election security.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis last week signed legislation that adds more ID requirements to request a mail-in ballot and restricts the use of ballot drop boxes by requiring them to be staffed by an election worker, among other measures.

Georgia last month overhauled its existing election protocol with the passage of a law that requires residents to present some form of identification to vote by mail. A voter must include a copy of either the license or state ID card or another form of an accepted ID when they apply for an absentee ballot and return it.

Republicans are also attempting to tighten voting laws in the battleground states of Michigan, Pennsylvania, Texas and Arizona.

As of March 24, legislators have introduced 361 bills with restrictive voting provisions in 47 states, according to an analysis by the Brennan Center.

Congressional Democrats are attempting to push forth a sweeping elections reform bill that would influence voting, campaign finance, registration, and congressional redistricting. The “For the People Act” aims to expand early voting, create automatic voter registration, require more disclosures from political donors and expand early voting, among other changes.

Senate Minority Leader McConnell, during a hearing on the bill in late March, accused Democrats of continuing a "partisan power grab" and going against "everything" they have been "preaching.”

"We can't afford to go further down this road. We should be finding ways to rebuild trust, not destroy it further. But that's exactly what a partisan power grab would guarantee. And that's what S1 is all about,” he said.