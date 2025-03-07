Trump: Tariffs Could Go Up Over Time

President Donald Trump said U.S. tariffs could go up over time but gave no other details, according to an excerpt of an interview taped Thursday.

Asked whether businesses could get clarity about his tariff plan, Trump said: "Well, I think so. But, you know, the terms could go up as time goes by, and they may go up and, you know, I don't know if it's predictability."

Trump spoke with Fox Business' Maria Bartiromo in an interview to be broadcast Sunday.

On Tuesday, the president imposed 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico, and an additional 10% on China, because, he says, they have not done enough to stop the influx of fentanyl into the U.S.

Cartels are moving drugs, manufactured in China, across the borders.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Thursday laid out the Trump administration's ambitions to reshape international trade relations using tariffs, roll back financial regulations on American banks, and use sanctions on Iran to collapse its economy.

Trump has begun an "aggressive campaign to rebalance the international economic system," Bessent told the Economic Club of New York. "The American Dream is rooted in the concept that any citizen can achieve prosperity, upward mobility, and economic security. For too long, the designers of multilateral trade deals have lost sight of this."

Trump took to social media on Thursday to say he would end the "massive trade deficit" that grew to record numbers under former President Joe Biden.

The all-time high trade deficit of $131.4 billion was 34% greater than the $98.1 billion deficit in December. The percentage change in the deficit announced by the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis was the largest since March 2015.

"Massive Trade Deficit with the World, just announced, compliments of Sleepy Joe Biden! I will change that!!!" Trump posted Thursday morning on Truth Social.