Trump Slams 'Radical Left Lunatics,' Fox News in Latest Posts

Former President Donald Trump said he needed to remain in the U.S. to "fight off the Crazed Radical Left Lunatics" instead of attending the PGA Seniors Championship this weekend at his course in Scotland.

England's Peter Baker on Sunday shot par 72 to capture the PGA Seniors Championship at Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeen, Scotland.

Trump took to social media early Sunday afternoon to express his disappointment at not being able to witness the tournament in person.

"I have the Staysure Senior PGA￼ Championship in Aberdeen, Scotland, on my great course, and I can't go. I have to stay around and fight off the Crazed Radical Left Lunatics, Communists, Marxists, and Fascists," Trump posted on Truth Social.

"I wouldn't want to be in Europe and watch this COUNTRY DESTROYING Scum work their disgusting and illegal “magic” on unsuspecting Republican “leaders” who just don’t think it is appropriate to Fight Fire With Fire. BUT WE WILL WIN. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Trump is facing indictments in four criminal cases involving the handling of classified documents, his actions to allegedly overturn the 2020 Georgia election results, his actions on Jan. 6, 2021, and allegedly paying hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Late Saturday night, Trump ripped Fox News and The Wall Street Journal for continuing to push Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

"The Globalists over at FoxNews and their subservient 'paper,' The Wall Street Journal, in their never ending quest to stop America First, and give Ron DeSanctimonious one last HOPELESS push, have created the dumbest Poll yet," posted Trump, currently the clear front-runner in the GOP race.

"It states 'What candidates are you voting for among likely GOP primary voters who WATCHED THE DEBATE?' I wasn’t going to bring this up but no TRUMP VOTER watched the debate, which was the lowest rated ever, because they were ALL watching my interview with Tucker Carlson!"

"Page 2: The Interview has, at this moment, 260,000,000 Views, the biggest of all time, whereas the FoxNews Debate had only 11,000,000 Viewers. End of story! If FoxNews doesn’t get on board the greatest MOVEMENT of all time, MAGA, they will continue to Hemorrhage Viewers and Ratings — They will never come back — The beautiful Golden Goose will be forever gone!" Trump wrote.

Those comments followed earlier ones in the day by Trump, who also slammed Fox Corp. and News. Corp founder Rupert Murdoch.

"FoxNews lies. They are still pushing DeSanctimonious, saying he can beat Biden. Actually, he is losing to Crooked Joe in ALL of the Polls, and I am winning in ALL. FoxNews just doesn’t learn," Trump posted late Saturday afternoon.

"This has been going on since 2016, saying I won’t beat Beautiful Hillary, and then I did! Look, Ron is a loser. He only won because of my Endorsement. He is a horrible campaigner, and his Florida numbers are being exposed. He loved Fauci, CLOSED THE STATE, and had 3rd MOST COVID DEATHS IN U.S. HE CAN’T WIN!"

"FoxNews and The Wall Street Journal fight me because Murdoch is a Globalist, I am AMERICA FIRST. It will always be that way, so get used to it. DeSanctimonious is DONE!" Trump posted.