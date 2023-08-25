Trump: Fox 'Humiliated by Anemic Debate Ratings'

The campaign for former President Donald Trump went on the offensive against Fox News on Friday, trolling the network over its "anemic debate ratings" while Trump's interview with Tucker Carlson — which aired the same night — surpassed 250 million views.

According to Nielsen, an estimated 12.8 million people watched Wednesday's Republican debate on Fox, a decline of almost 50% from August 2015 when Trump appeared in his first presidential debate.

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign touted the 100 million views garnered by Trump-Carlson in the first four hours of its release and the 255 million views overall.

"Fox News is in crisis mode after revealing embarrassing ratings from their GOP debate coverage on Wednesday night," Trump's campaign said. "The anemic ratings clearly show that viewers couldn't have cared less to tune in to the undercard debate, instead joining the ranks of hundreds of millions in watching President Trump's blockbuster interview with Tucker Carlson."

The campaign's blast to supporters comes the day after Trump was arrested at the Fulton County, Georgia, jail over his alleged involvement in trying to overturn the 2020 election results in the state. Trump was booked on the 13 counts against him and had a mug shot taken.

Trump told Newsmax late Thursday night it was a "terrible experience."

Trump said he boycotted the Republican debate this week for a number of reasons, including his large lead over other GOP rivals in the polls.

As of Friday, Trump was polling at 52.4% among GOP candidates, according to FiveThirtyEight's aggregate score. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was a distant second at 14.4%.