Trump Names Multiple People to Administration Positions (AP)

On Friday night, President-elect Donald Trump tapped multiple officials for a variety of positions in his administration. They included: Janette Nesheiwat, to be the surgeon general. (Trump's statement: "Dr. Nesheiwat is a double board-certified Medical Doctor with an unwavering commitment to saving and treating thousands of American lives. Dr. Nesheiwat is a fierce advocate and strong communicator for preventive medicine and public health.")

Dr. Dave Weldon, a former congressman, as director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Trump said he was a doctor for 40 years, a veteran, and a "respected conservative leader on fiscal and social issues.")

Alex Wong as assistant to president, principal deputy national security adviser. ("Alex served during my First Term as the Deputy Special Representative for North Korea, and the Deputy Assistant Secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs at the Department of State. He was also my Nominee in the First Term to be U.S. Ambassador for Special Political Affairs at the United Nations.")

Sebastian Gorka to be deputy assistant to president, senior director for counterterrorism. ("Dr. Sebastian Gorka will be returning to the White House as Deputy Assistant to the President, and Senior Director for Counterterrorism. Since 2015, Dr. Gorka has been a tireless advocate for the America First Agenda and the MAGA Movement, serving previously as Strategist to the President in the first Trump Administration.")

Scott Turner for secretary of the Deparrtment of Housing and Urban Development. (Trump said he was an NFL veteran who served in his first term as executive director of the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council.)

Marty Makary for Food and Drug Administration commissioner. (Oncologist and public health policy expert)



Friday, 22 November 2024 07:53 PM

Friday, 22 November 2024 07:53 PM