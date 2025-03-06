WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | transgender | athletes | maine | office for civil rights | title ix

Trump Admin Accuses Maine of Breaking Trans-Athletes Law

By    |   Thursday, 06 March 2025 03:17 PM EST

The Trump administration concluded following a review that Maine violated Title IX protections by allowing transgender student-athletes to take part in women's sporting competitions, The New York Times reports.

The federal Office for Civil Rights has issued a "notice of violation" to the Maine Department of Education saying the state had failed to comply with Title IX following the executive order that prohibits transgender athletes from participating in sports for women.

The notice claims that Maine violated Title IX "by denying female student-athletes in the State of Maine an equal opportunity to participate in and obtain the benefits of participation 'in any interscholastic, intercollegiate, club or intramural athletics' offered by the state by allowing male athletes to compete against female athletes in current and future athletic events."

It also claims that "Male athletes, by comparison, are not subject to heightened safety or competitive concerns, which only affect females."

The Office for Civil Rights conducted a review of the Maine Education Department after President Donald Trump took aim at Maine Gov. Janet Mills over the state's transgender student-athlete policies.

A spokesperson for Mills told The New York Times that no federal officials contacted her office or the state Department of Education during the review process, which took four days to complete.

"I imagine that the outcome of this politically directed investigation is all but predetermined," Mills had said in a statement when the review was announced last month.

"If the president attempts to unilaterally deprive Maine school children of the benefit of federal funding, my administration and the attorney general will take all appropriate and necessary legal action to restore that funding and the academic opportunity it provides," Mills said, adding, "The State of Maine will not be intimidated by the president's threats."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The Trump administration concluded following a review that Maine violated Title IX protections by allowing transgender student-athletes to take part in women's sporting competitions, The New York Times reports.
trump, transgender, athletes, maine, office for civil rights, title ix
292
2025-17-06
Thursday, 06 March 2025 03:17 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved