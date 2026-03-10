Trump Tells Iran to Remove Any Mines in Strait of Hormuz

President Donald Trump on Tuesday told Iran to remove any mines it may have placed in the Strait of Hormuz, warning that if Tehran did not it would face military consequences at a level not seen before.

Trump added that the United States had no reports of Iran placing any mines in the stretch of water.

In a Truth Social post on Tuesday afternon, Trump said, "I am pleased to report that within the last few hours, we have hit, and completely destroyed, 10 inactive mine laying boats and/or ships, with more to follow!"