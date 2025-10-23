Trump Sets Record for Longest Full Govt Shutdown

The Trump administration on Thursday broke the record for the longest full government shutdown under any U.S. president as the Senate failed to advance a Republican-backed measure to pay essential federal workers, Axios reports.

Under President Donald Trump, the shutdown has stretched into 23 days.

During Trump's first term, the government was shut down for 36 days. In all, Trump has presided over 57 days of government shutdowns — one more than former President Jimmy Carter and 21 more than former President Bill Clinton.

Carter oversaw 56 days of shutdowns across five separate closures, all during a single term, while Clinton had 26 days across two shutdowns.

Now in its fourth week, the current shutdown shows no signs of ending, with Republicans and Democrats entrenched in their positions and blaming each other.

"The Democrats are getting killed on the shutdown because we're closing up programs that are Democrat programs that we were opposed to. … and they're never going to come back in many cases," Trump said on Oct. 15.

Congressional Democrats are making healthcare a key battleground in the shutdown negotiations. They insist that any funding measure to reopen the government must include restoration or extension of Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies and a reversal of recent Medicaid cuts.

They argue that without action, subsidies for millions of Americans will expire, causing dramatic premium increases and loss of coverage — particularly for people who rely on the ACA marketplace.

Leaders such as Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., have said they will not support a "clean" continuing resolution that does not include those healthcare protections.

Republicans are pushing for a short-term "clean" funding bill to keep the government open without attaching major healthcare policy changes. They argue that healthcare subsidy extensions and Medicaid reversals can be addressed separately.

"We are staring into the abyss of the healthcare crisis here in America, and what is Donald Trump doing as we stare into the abyss of the healthcare crisis?" Schumer asked Thursday on the Senate floor.

"He's flying off yet again to another corner of the world while people's premiums are set to skyrocket here at home."

"We're in the middle of a healthcare crisis that will decimate tens of millions of Americans," Schumer added. "But Donald Trump doesn't seem to want to touch the topic with a 10-foot pole and has decided to fly off to another country yet again without negotiating with Democrats."

Trump is scheduled to leave Friday for a trip to Asia.