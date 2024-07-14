WATCH TV LIVE

Explosives Found in Suspected Shooter's Car

Sunday, 14 July 2024 11:52 AM EDT

Explosives were discovered in a car driven by Thomas Matthew Crooks, the man suspected of attempting to assassinate former President Donald Trump as he spoke at a rally in Pennsylvania, according to people who have been briefed on the investigation.

The car that had been driven by the 20-year-old man to the Butler County Fairgrounds and was parked near the rally Saturday, was searched after police received multiple reports of suspicious packages being seen near where the shooter had been, reports The Wall Street Journal on Sunday.

Police also dispatched bomb technicians who were still working until late into the night. They also searched Crooks' home in nearby Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, and spoke with members of his family.

His father, Matthew Crooks, told CNN Saturday night he was still trying to figure out "what the hell is going on" and that he wanted to speak with law enforcement before making further comment on the shootings.

Secret Service agents shot and killed Thomas Crooks, who they said had taken fire at Trump from the roof of a building near the rally stage shortly after the former president started speaking.

Trump suffered a wound to his ear, and a rallygoer was killed at the scene. Two others were reportedly seriously injured.

Sunday, 14 July 2024 11:52 AM
