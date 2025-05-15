WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | senate | el salvador | human rights | tim kaine | nayib bukele

Senate Blocks El Salvador Human Rights Report

By    |   Thursday, 15 May 2025 04:05 PM EDT

The Senate on Thursday blocked an effort led by Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., to require the Trump administration to submit a report on the human rights record of El Salvador. The resolution also would have forced the administration to report on its compliance with court orders on immigration cases. The vote was 50-45.

Kaine said the reporting requirement was needed because "Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele has rounded up tens of thousands of Salvadorans without due process and jammed them indefinitely into overpopulated torture centers."

Kaine claimed Bukele's reach has expanded. "And now he's trying to do the same to people living in the United States. President [Donald] Trump is even threatening to send U.S. citizens to these same horrific megaprisons."

The legislation focused on due process for "residents" of the United States — not just citizens — that Kaine said were "wrongfully deported by the U.S. to El Salvador." According to Kaine, the legislation could have confirmed whether U.S. security assistance was used to support the "illegal detention of U.S. residents."

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., supported the effort and said, "The Trump administration has taken a sledgehammer to the very basis of our legal system and the rights Americans have as citizens."

A companion Resolution of Inquiry was introduced in the House by Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The Senate on Thursday blocked an effort led by Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., to require the Trump administration to submit a report on the human rights record of El Salvador.
trump, senate, el salvador, human rights, tim kaine, nayib bukele
217
2025-05-15
Thursday, 15 May 2025 04:05 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved