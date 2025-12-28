WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: trump | russia | ukraine | peace

Trump Says Russia Wants Ukraine to Succeed

By    |   Sunday, 28 December 2025 06:22 PM EST

President Donald Trump on Sunday said Russia wants to see Ukraine succeed and suggested access to cheap energy could be part of a future settlement.

He made the remarks during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, saying that his recent conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin left him believing Moscow is interested in a stable and prosperous Ukraine, even as Russia's war against the country continues.

"I believe Russia wants to see Ukraine succeed," Trump told reporters, adding that economic incentives — including access to low-cost energy — could help underpin a peace agreement.

Trump did not specify how such an arrangement would work but said energy could play a role in rebuilding Ukraine and stabilizing the region if hostilities end.

The comments came as Trump and Zelenskyy discussed diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the war, including the possibility of a ceasefire, security guarantees, and a long-term framework for peace. 

Zelenskyy did not directly endorse Trump's assessment of Russia's intentions and instead stressed that Ukraine judges Moscow by its actions, not its statements.

"Words are not enough," Zelenskyy said, pointing to ongoing Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.

Zelenskyy reiterated that Ukraine remains open to diplomacy but warned that any agreement must include firm and enforceable guarantees to prevent renewed Russian aggression. He said Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity remain nonnegotiable.

Trump acknowledged Ukraine's skepticism but said sustained dialogue with Russia is necessary to test whether Moscow is prepared to move toward peace.

Trump's mention of cheap energy appeared to align with broader discussions about postwar reconstruction and economic stabilization, though U.S. officials have not outlined specific proposals or confirmed whether Russia has formally offered energy concessions.

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
President Donald Trump on Sunday said Russia wants to see Ukraine succeed and suggested access to cheap energy could be part of a future settlement. He made the remarks during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago.
trump, russia, ukraine, peace
288
2025-22-28
Sunday, 28 December 2025 06:22 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved