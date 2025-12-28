Trump Says Russia Wants Ukraine to Succeed

President Donald Trump on Sunday said Russia wants to see Ukraine succeed and suggested access to cheap energy could be part of a future settlement.

He made the remarks during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, saying that his recent conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin left him believing Moscow is interested in a stable and prosperous Ukraine, even as Russia's war against the country continues.

"I believe Russia wants to see Ukraine succeed," Trump told reporters, adding that economic incentives — including access to low-cost energy — could help underpin a peace agreement.

Trump did not specify how such an arrangement would work but said energy could play a role in rebuilding Ukraine and stabilizing the region if hostilities end.

The comments came as Trump and Zelenskyy discussed diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the war, including the possibility of a ceasefire, security guarantees, and a long-term framework for peace.

Zelenskyy did not directly endorse Trump's assessment of Russia's intentions and instead stressed that Ukraine judges Moscow by its actions, not its statements.

"Words are not enough," Zelenskyy said, pointing to ongoing Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.

Zelenskyy reiterated that Ukraine remains open to diplomacy but warned that any agreement must include firm and enforceable guarantees to prevent renewed Russian aggression. He said Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity remain nonnegotiable.

Trump acknowledged Ukraine's skepticism but said sustained dialogue with Russia is necessary to test whether Moscow is prepared to move toward peace.

Trump's mention of cheap energy appeared to align with broader discussions about postwar reconstruction and economic stabilization, though U.S. officials have not outlined specific proposals or confirmed whether Russia has formally offered energy concessions.