WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | romney | election | capitol hill

Romney on GOP Meeting: I Went to Listen to Trump, Not Support Him

By    |   Wednesday, 19 June 2024 10:27 PM EDT

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, told a reporter Wednesday that he attended last week's meeting with Republicans not to support former President Donald Trump but to hear what his plans for the country would be, should he win the November election.

"I didn't go there to support former President Trump; I went there to listen to what he was planning on doing if he became president," Romney told CNN's Manu Raju on Tuesday. "With President Trump, it's a matter of personal character."

Romney then went on to qualify his reservations for Trump, speaking on the jury decision that found Trump liable for sexual battery against writer E. Jean Carroll.

"I draw a line and say, when someone has been actually found to have been sexually assaulting, that's something I just won't cross over in the person I would want to have as president of the United States."

On June 13, Trump visited Capitol Hill and met with Republicans from both chambers of Congress. The occasion marked Trump's first time back to the Capitol since Jan. 6, 2021, according to The Hill.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, told a reporter Wednesday that he attended last week's meeting with Republicans not to support former President Donald Trump but to hear what his plans for the country would be, should he win the November election.
trump, romney, election, capitol hill
181
2024-27-19
Wednesday, 19 June 2024 10:27 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved