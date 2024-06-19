Romney on GOP Meeting: I Went to Listen to Trump, Not Support Him

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, told a reporter Wednesday that he attended last week's meeting with Republicans not to support former President Donald Trump but to hear what his plans for the country would be, should he win the November election.

"I didn't go there to support former President Trump; I went there to listen to what he was planning on doing if he became president," Romney told CNN's Manu Raju on Tuesday. "With President Trump, it's a matter of personal character."

Romney then went on to qualify his reservations for Trump, speaking on the jury decision that found Trump liable for sexual battery against writer E. Jean Carroll.

"I draw a line and say, when someone has been actually found to have been sexually assaulting, that's something I just won't cross over in the person I would want to have as president of the United States."

On June 13, Trump visited Capitol Hill and met with Republicans from both chambers of Congress. The occasion marked Trump's first time back to the Capitol since Jan. 6, 2021, according to The Hill.