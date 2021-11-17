Trump Threatens Lawsuit If Pulitzer Board Doesn't Strip Awards From NY Times, Wash Post

Attorneys for former President Donald Trump sent a letter to the Pulitzer Prize interim administrator promising "prompt legal action" if 2018 awards to The New York Times and The Washington Post are not rescinded.

The Times and Post won Pulitzer Prizes for their coverage of the since-discredited Russia collusion case.

The letter, which was obtained by Just the News, was dated Monday and sent to Pulitzer interim administrator Bud Kliment.

"​​It is hereby demanded that the Pulitzer Prize Board take immediate steps to strip the New York Times and The Washington Post of the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for National Reporting. Pulitzer Prize Board's failure to do so will result in prompt legal action being taken against it," wrote attorney Alina Habba, of Habba Madaio & Associates.

The letter details how two of the news outlets’ main sources — i.e. Michael Sussmann and Igor Danchenko — are facing criminal charges for lying to federal authorities.

Sussmann is accused of failing to disclose to the FBI that he represented Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign when he presented alleged evidence about unusual communications between the Trump campaign and a Russia-based bank.

Danchenko, considered the primary researcher of the Steele dossier, last week pleaded not guilty to five counts of making false statements to the FBI.

Two Post articles have been corrected and large portions of the stories removed after they had identified Belarusian American businessman Sergei Millian as a key source of the discredited Steele dossier.

Trump in early October wrote a letter to Kliment to call out the "shoddy, dubious, and manifestly false reporting" by the Times and the Post.

"I have heard that the Pulitzer Prize Board is too embarrassed, or don’t know how, to respond to my letter dated Oct. 3, a copy of which is attached, about those who got the RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA Hoax completely wrong," Trump said Oct. 29 in a statement released by his Save America PAC.