WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | psaki | 2024 | cheney

Psaki: Democratic Party Paid Too Much Attention to Never Trumpers

By    |   Friday, 08 November 2024 05:17 PM EST

The Democratic Party during the election cycle paid too much attention to the Never Trumpers, says former White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

“There were many headwinds here. There was sexism, there was racism, all of that is true, but I also think there is a real question I hope people start looking at about who people are listening to,” she said during a Friday MSNBC appearance. “In my view, there was an over-listening to and an over-lifting up of people who left Trump, not people who left the Democratic Party.”

“The people who left the Democratic Party are the people who are going to win in the future,” she added.

“The people who left Trump, the Never Trumpers who have important voices — that is not the winning coalition, and I think that is the takeaway.”

The Harris campaign heavily courted moderate Republicans and independents dubious of Trump’s politics and leadership.

Former Reps. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., both backed Harris.

Cheney declared Trump a “fascist.”

“Fascism and the threat of democracy is a huge issue in this country. It’s one that should be talked about — journalists should talk about it, but it is not a good closing message to reach the masses of this country,” Psaki said. “People don’t relate to it, it’s not understandable, and I hope that is a lesson.”

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The Democratic Party during the election cycle paid too much attention to the Never Trumpers, says former White House press secretary Jen Psaki."
trump, psaki, 2024, cheney
226
2024-17-08
Friday, 08 November 2024 05:17 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved