Psaki: Democratic Party Paid Too Much Attention to Never Trumpers

The Democratic Party during the election cycle paid too much attention to the Never Trumpers, says former White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

“There were many headwinds here. There was sexism, there was racism, all of that is true, but I also think there is a real question I hope people start looking at about who people are listening to,” she said during a Friday MSNBC appearance. “In my view, there was an over-listening to and an over-lifting up of people who left Trump, not people who left the Democratic Party.”

“The people who left the Democratic Party are the people who are going to win in the future,” she added.

“The people who left Trump, the Never Trumpers who have important voices — that is not the winning coalition, and I think that is the takeaway.”

The Harris campaign heavily courted moderate Republicans and independents dubious of Trump’s politics and leadership.

Former Reps. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., both backed Harris.

Cheney declared Trump a “fascist.”

“Fascism and the threat of democracy is a huge issue in this country. It’s one that should be talked about — journalists should talk about it, but it is not a good closing message to reach the masses of this country,” Psaki said. “People don’t relate to it, it’s not understandable, and I hope that is a lesson.”