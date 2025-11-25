Trump: US-Drafted Peace Plan Down to 'Few' Disputes

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that his team has made "tremendous progress" toward finalizing a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine, announcing that U.S. envoys are meeting with both governments to resolve the remaining points of disagreement.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said the original 28-point U.S.-drafted peace plan has been refined with "additional input from both sides," leaving "only a few remaining points of disagreement."

Trump noted that 25,000 soldiers died in the conflict last month and reiterated his longstanding assertion that the war "would have never started" if he had been president.

Trump said he has directed special envoy Steve Witkoff to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, while Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll will meet with Ukrainian officials.

Trump added that he and Vice President JD Vance, along with senior national security officials, will be briefed on all developments.

Trump said he hopes to meet with both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Putin, but only when a final or near-final deal is ready.

"Let's all hope that peace can be accomplished as soon as possible," Trump added.