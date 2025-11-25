WATCH TV LIVE

Zelenskyy: Kyiv Ready to Proceed With Peace Plan

Tuesday, 25 November 2025 12:21 PM EST

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday that Kyiv is ready to move forward with a U.S.-backed peace deal, and that he's prepared to discuss its sensitive points with U.S. President Donald Trump in talks he said should include European allies.

In a speech to the so-called coalition of the willing, a copy of which was seen by Reuters, Zelenskyy urged European leaders to hash out a framework for deploying a "reassurance force" to Ukraine and to continue supporting Kyiv for as long as Moscow shows no willingness to end its war.

GlobalTalk
90
2025-21-25
Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
