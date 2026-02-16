Trump: 'Loser' Newsom's UK Energy Deal 'Inappropriate'

President Donald Trump on Monday blasted California Gov. Gavin Newsom over his newly announced clean energy agreement with the U.K., calling the deal "inappropriate" and criticizing the Democrat's environmental record.

Trump made the comments in an interview with Politico after Newsom announced a memorandum of understanding with Great Britain to advance clean energy technologies.

"The U.K.'s got enough trouble without getting involved with Gavin Newscum," Trump told Politico, using his nickname for Newsom. "Gavin is a loser. Everything he's touched turns to garbage. His state has gone to hell, and his environmental work is a disaster."

Trump added that it was "inappropriate" for Newsom to enter into such agreements and "inappropriate for them to be dealing with him."

Newsom, a 2028 Democrat presidential hopeful, met with U.K. Energy Secretary Ed Miliband in London during a European tour, where the two pledged to collaborate on clean energy projects — including offshore wind — as part of efforts to achieve net zero emissions.

Miliband said "strong international partnerships" would expand opportunities for U.K. businesses and help secure new investment for the country.

However, Trump, who has repeatedly criticized wind power and blasted Newsom's leadership of the nation's most populous state, warned that the agreement would ultimately hurt the U.K.

"People are leaving," Trump said of California. "The worst thing that the U.K. can do is get involved in Gavin. If they did to the U.K. what he did to California, this will not be a very successful venture."

The Trump administration withdrew the U.S. from the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change this year.

Against that backdrop, Newsom delivered a contrasting message to European leaders at last week's Munich Security Conference, telling attendees: "If there's nothing else I can communicate today — Donald Trump is temporary. He'll be gone in three years."