Trump Admin Speeds Permitting for 10 More Mineral Projects

Friday, 02 May 2025 02:26 PM EDT

The Trump administration on Friday said the federal steering council will work to help expedite 10 critical mineral projects through the complicated permitting process in response to an executive order President Donald Trump signed in March calling for boosted domestic production.

"The Permitting Council is excited to grow our portfolio of critical mineral production projects with this latest tranche," Manisha Patel, the Permitting Council's acting executive director, said in a statement.

"The transparency that these projects will receive as a result of being featured on the Federal Permitting Dashboard will be transformative, allowing stakeholders across government and industry the ability to track the progress of these projects, ensuring a level of accountability in environmental review that is often missing from the traditional process."

The newly added projects include: NorthMet, La Jara Mesa, Roca Honda, Greens Creek Surface Exploration, Stillwater Mine, Polaris Mine, Becky's Mine Modification, 3PL Railroad Valley Exploration, Grassy Mountain Mine, and Amelia A&B.

Friday, 02 May 2025 02:26 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

