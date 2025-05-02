Fleitz to Newsmax: Minerals Deal Shows Zelenskyy 'Playing Ball' With Trump

America First Policy Institute Vice Chairman Fred Fleitz told Newsmax Friday that the United States' rare Earth minerals deal with Ukraine is an important part of repairing relations between the leaders of the two nations.

"It may take a while to get these minerals out of the ground, but the most important reason for this deal is because it is a sign that [Ukraininan President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy is playing ball with President [Donald] Trump," Fleitz said on Newsmax's "National Report." "This is very important to Trump, and it was important that since Trump really wanted this, Zelenskyy said, 'I'm grateful for your assistance. If you want this, Ukraine is going to go along.'"

The U.S. and Ukraine announced on Wednesday that they have signed an agreement in Washington, D.C., that establishes a joint investment fund in the war-torn country. The deal is expected to grant the U.S. access to Ukraine's vast rare Earth mineral deposits in exchange for security guarantees against Russian aggression going forward.

Trump and Zelenskyy originally reached an agreement in February, but the signing was delayed after a televised spat between the two men in the Oval Office resulted in the Ukrainian leader leaving the White House empty-handed.

Former Russian President and Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday that the signing of the minerals deal between Kyiv and Washington means that Trump is forcing Ukraine to pay for U.S. aid with minerals.

"Trump has broken the Kyiv regime to the point where they will have to pay for U.S. aid with mineral resources," Medvedev wrote on Telegram. "Now they (Ukrainians) will have to pay for military supplies with the national wealth of a disappearing country."

Asked about Medvedev's comments, Fleitz said that he thinks "this is another cheap shot by the Russians" that is meant to distract.

"They don't want to see relations between Trump and Zelenskyy improving," he said. "Let's first stipulate that the U.S. needs a lot of agreements like this, because China has a monopoly on these rare Earth minerals, and it is urgent that we counter that monopoly and go after these minerals wherever they are now."

In a sign of potential de-escalation in its trade war with the United States, China's Commerce Ministry said Friday that Beijing is "evaluating" an offer from Washington to hold talks over Trump's crippling 145% tariffs. The ministry added that Beijing's door is open for discussions.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com