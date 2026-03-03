WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: trump | law firms | justice department | executive orders

After Abandoning Law Firm Executive Orders, Trump Admin Reverses Course and Pursues Fight

Tuesday, 03 March 2026 02:37 PM EST

A day after abandoning its efforts to enforce executive orders that targeted some of the world's most elite law firms, President Donald Trump's administration abruptly reversed course on Tuesday and said it would proceed with the court fight.

The unexplained about-face represents the latest development in a yearlong effort by the Republican administration to impose sanctions against major law firms whose attorneys had done legal work Trump opposed or had been associated with prosecutors who investigated him.

Judges who received challenges to the executive orders from targeted firms uniformly ruled against the government, prompting an appeal from the Justice Department. In a brief filing Monday in the federal appeals court in Washington, the Justice Department withdrew its appeal, ending efforts to enforce executive orders against the firms of Perkins Coie, Jenner & Block, Susman Godfrey, and WilmerHale.

Then, on Tuesday, the Justice Department, without any explanation, submitted a new court filing saying that it was withdrawing its earlier one and was no longer giving up its appeal. It said that because the appeals court had not yet granted its motion to dismiss, the firms were not harmed by the department's change in position. The department said that it had advised lawyers for the four firms of its change in position and that they objected.

The White House referred questions about the change in position to the Justice Department, where a spokesperson declined to comment.

In a statement, Perkins Coie said the Justice Department had "offered no explanation to either the parties or the court for its reversal."

"We remain committed to defending our firm, our people, and our clients," the firm said.

Susman Godfrey said in a statement that it "will defend itself and the rule of law — without equivocation."

The succession of edicts have ordered that the security clearances of attorneys at the targeted firms be suspended, that federal contracts be terminated, and that their employees be barred from federal buildings. The punished firms have called the orders an unconstitutional affront to the legal system.

Other major firms sought to avert orders by preemptively reaching settlements that require them, among other things, to collectively dedicate hundreds of millions of dollars in free legal services in support of causes the Trump administration says it supports.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
A day after abandoning its efforts to enforce executive orders that targeted some of the world's most elite law firms, President Donald Trump's administration abruptly reversed course on Tuesday and said it would proceed with the court fight.
trump, law firms, justice department, executive orders
375
2026-37-03
Tuesday, 03 March 2026 02:37 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved