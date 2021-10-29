Trump on Kinzinger: 2 Down, 8 to Go

Former President Donald Trump issued a brief comment Friday after news that Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., would not seek reelection.

"2 down, 8 to go!" Trump said in a statement released by his Save America PAC and tweeted by spokesperson Liz Harrington.

Kinzinger, who revealed his decision in a video posted on Twitter, was one of 10 Republican members who voted to impeach Trump in January for inciting the protesters who attacked the Capitol.

Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, R-Ohio, who also voted to impeach Trump, announced last month that he would not seek reelection.

Kinzinger and fellow anti-Trump lawmaker Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., are the only two GOP members on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s partisan select committee investigating the events surrounding the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol.

Trump has vowed to help defeat the 10 Republican lawmakers who voted to impeach him.