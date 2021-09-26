Herschel Walker: Trump's Endorsement 'Very Important'

The endorsement from former President Donald Trump, a friend for almost four decades, was very important for Georgia GOP Senate primary candidate Herschel Walker, a professional football legend.

"It's very important to have the endorsement of President Trump, because I think President Trump knows that I can get the job done here in Georgia," Walker told Fox News' "Fox & Friends Weekend" on Sunday, a day after speaking at a Perry, Georgia, Save America rally hosted by Trump.

"You know, I've known President Trump for a long time. This is not something that he's known me just to say that he wanted me to run for that Senate seat. But he's known me since the early 80s, that he knows that I'm going to get into Washington and I'm going to do what's right."

If he wins the GOP Senate primary, Walker would be attempting to win the seat held by Sen. Raphael Warnock, who won the seat in the Jan. 5 special election over former Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., who was appointed to the seat by embattled GOP Gov. Brian Kemp.

Kemp and Warnock were among those to draw most of Trump's ire during the rally Saturday night, including Trump warning Warnock is a Marxist who seeks to fundamentally change America.

"I don't know whether Raphael Warnock is a Marxist, but I do know that I'm a better man for the job," Walker told Fox News. "I think he's had a position for a little bit. And now it's time for someone to take over that care about America. "

Trump admitted during his speech he refuses to endorse anyone who says bad things about him and is pushing America First candidates with his endorsements.

"You know, that's one of the basic things I think we need to put people in office, America First," Walker told Fox News. "They've got to care about America first. They've got to care about the Constitution. They've got to care about our basic rights. Those are the things that right now that we're losing."