WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: trump | kevin warsh | federal reserve | senate

Trump Officially Nominates Kevin Warsh for Fed Chair

By    |   Wednesday, 04 March 2026 01:28 PM EST

President Donald Trump has officially nominated Kevin Warsh to serve as the next Federal Reserve chair.

If confirmed by the Senate, Warsh would replace current Fed Chair Jerome Powell and serve a four-year term leading the nation’s central bank.

The White House said the nomination was sent to the Senate in a statement posted online Wednesday.

The move comes more than a month after Trump first publicly announced he wanted Warsh to head the Federal Reserve.

The nomination also comes amid an ongoing dispute involving Powell.

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., has said he will block Warsh’s nomination from advancing in the Senate until a federal criminal investigation of Powell by the Washington, D.C. U.S. Attorney’s Office is shelved.

Tillis’ position could prevent the nomination from reaching the Senate floor.

In mid-January, Powell said he was under investigation in connection with the $2.5 billion renovation of the Federal Reserve’s headquarters in Washington and his Senate testimony about the project.

Nicole Weatherholtz

Nicole Weatherholtz, a Newsmax general assignment reporter covers news, politics, and culture. She is a National Newspaper Association award-winning journalist.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
President Donald Trump has officially nominated Kevin Warsh to serve as the next Federal Reserve chairman. If confirmed by the Senate, Warsh would replace current Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and serve a four-year term leading the nation's central bank. The White House said the ...
trump, kevin warsh, federal reserve, senate
158
2026-28-04
Wednesday, 04 March 2026 01:28 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved