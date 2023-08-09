Trump Docs Judge Denies Cameras in Courtroom

The judge overseeing the trial involving former President Donald Trump's handling of classified documents denied a request that the media be allowed to bring electronic equipment into Friday's hearing.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon issued her ruling Wednesday on cameras and video and audio recorders.

"Judge Cannon has denied the media coalition's motion to bring electronic equipment into tomorrow's arraignment for Trump's new codefendant (and rearraignment for Trump/Nauta, who aren't expected to be present)," Politico's Kyle Cheney said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

On Monday, Cannon struck down two Justice Department filings, including a request to leave filings under seal.

The judge also sought an explanation from prosecution as to why a Washington, D.C., grand jury was used in the Florida documents case.

"Among other topics as raised in the motion, the response shall address the legal propriety of using an out-of-district grand jury proceeding to continue to investigate and/or to seek post-indictment hearings on matters pertinent to the instant indicted matter in this district," Cannon said.