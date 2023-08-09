×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | judge cannon | docs | cameras | recorders

Trump Docs Judge Denies Cameras in Courtroom

By    |   Wednesday, 09 August 2023 12:09 PM EDT

The judge overseeing the trial involving former President Donald Trump's handling of classified documents denied a request that the media be allowed to bring electronic equipment into Friday's hearing.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon issued her ruling Wednesday on cameras and video and audio recorders.

"Judge Cannon has denied the media coalition's motion to bring electronic equipment into tomorrow's arraignment for Trump's new codefendant (and rearraignment for Trump/Nauta, who aren't expected to be present)," Politico's Kyle Cheney said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

On Monday, Cannon struck down two Justice Department filings, including a request to leave filings under seal.

The judge also sought an explanation from prosecution as to why a Washington, D.C., grand jury was used in the Florida documents case.

"Among other topics as raised in the motion, the response shall address the legal propriety of using an out-of-district grand jury proceeding to continue to investigate and/or to seek post-indictment hearings on matters pertinent to the instant indicted matter in this district," Cannon said.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The judge overseeing the trial involving former President Donald Trump's handling of classified documents denied a request that the media be allowed to bring electronic equipment into Friday's hearing.
trump, judge cannon, docs, cameras, recorders
168
2023-09-09
Wednesday, 09 August 2023 12:09 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved