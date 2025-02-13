WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: senate | confirmation | usda | brooke rollins | agriculture | secretary | cabinet

Senate Confirms Brooke Rollins to Lead USDA 72-28

Thursday, 13 February 2025 12:42 PM EST

The U.S. Senate on Thursday voted to confirm Brooke Rollins, a longtime ally of President Donald Trump and former White House policy adviser who has expressed doubt about climate change, to lead the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Rollins will head an agency with 100,000 employees that oversees farm programs, food benefits, and school lunches. Her appointment comes at a time of low farm income, potential cuts to domestic food aid, and an aggressive campaign to reduce the federal workforce led by Elon Musk.

The Senate voted 72-28 to confirm Rollins. The Senate Agriculture Committee held Rollins' nomination hearing Jan. 23 and Feb. 3 advanced her unanimously.

Rollins spent 15 years as the head of a conservative Texas policy organization backed by the oil industry. Under her tenure, the group produced reports criticizing ethanol and farm subsidies. In her nomination hearing, Rollins said the reports were decades old and did not reflect her current policy positions, and that she supports ethanol.

Asked by Agriculture Committee ranking member Amy Klobuchar in follow-up questions after her nomination hearing if she believes climate change is a threat to U.S. farmers and ranchers, Rollins said, "We all know the climate changes throughout the year, but the cause and solutions are not widely understood or defined," according to a copy of her responses seen by Reuters.

Rollins was acting director of the White House Domestic Policy Council in Trump's first administration, and then led the America First Policy Institute, a Trump-aligned policy group.

The Trump administration's freeze on most foreign aid and some farm grant and loan programs have led to work stoppages at a network of agricultural research labs and meant some farmers are not getting expected government payments.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The U.S. Senate on Thursday voted to confirm Brooke Rollins, a longtime ally of President Donald Trump and former White House policy adviser who has expressed doubt about climate change, to lead the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
senate, confirmation, usda, brooke rollins, agriculture, secretary, cabinet
284
2025-42-13
Thursday, 13 February 2025 12:42 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved