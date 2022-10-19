Judge: Trump Signed Documents of Potentially False Election Fraud

A federal judge acknowledged Wednesday that former President Donald Trump signed legal documents describing evidence of election fraud that might have been false, according to a Politico report.

In his 18-page opinion, U.S. District Court Judge David Carter wrote that emails from former Trump attorney John Eastman needed to be handed over to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 unrest at the Capitol.

The emails in question, according to Carter's ruling, "show that President Trump knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public."

Eastman has previously declined all invitations to turn the emails over to the Jan. 6 committee, citing attorney-client privilege.

Carter indicated many of Eastman's materials fell under that privilege. He also determined that Eastman must disclose four emails to congressional investigators, messages that could be helpful amid accusations of "obstruction."

"The court finds that these four documents are sufficiently related to and in furtherance of the obstruction crime," wrote Carter, a California-based judge.

As Newsmax chronicled last month, Carter's previous rulings expedited the release of a trove of relevant Eastman emails, numbering approximately 100.

In March, Carter, a judicial appointee of President Bill Clinton, surmised that Trump "more likely than not" attempted to obstruct Congress when he sought to contest the certification of the 2020 Electoral College votes on Jan. 6, 2021.

And as Politico noted back then, the Eastman emails came from files held by Chapman University, his place of employment.

Also, in late June — or roughly six weeks before the FBI raided Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida — Newsmax reported on Eastman's claims of the FBI improperly seizing his cellphone.

In a court filing shortly after, Eastman demanded the return of his phone, and for federal investigators to destroy any information they might have retrieved from the seizure.