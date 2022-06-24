×
Tags: poll | jan 6 | select committee | findings | impact | vote

Poll: Majority Says Jan. 6 Panel Findings Won't Impact Their Vote

a hand underneath a pie chart
Pie chart (Dreamstime)

By    |   Friday, 24 June 2022 10:06 AM

Just over 62% of likely voters say the findings of the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, unrest at the Capitol will have no impact on how they cast their ballots in the midterms this year, according to a poll by the Convention of States Action and the Trafalgar Group.

Thirty-two percent say the panel's findings will affect how they vote.

Here are how the poll results, released Friday, break down:

  • 79.5% of Republicans say the committee findings will not impact how they vote in the midterms, compared to 13.2% who say the findings will.
  • 35.3% of Democrats say the findings will not affect how they vote, while 63% say the findings will.
  • 74.5% of independents say the findings will not impact how they vote, compared to 17.3% who say the findings will.

"A majority of voters – even one-third of Democrats – don't care about the January 6th proceedings in Congress," said Mark Meckler, president of Convention of States Action. "While Washington, D.C., elites obsess about scoring political points, Americans face real issues like inflation, rising crime, and shortages of basic staples like baby formula and feminine products.

"Understanding where Independents are leaning is the key to winning national elections, and those seeking to earn elected office should pay close attention to the stark fact that three-quarters of must-win voters aren't interested in what is being sold to them."

The poll, conducted June 16-19, surveyed 1,084 likely voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.9%.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
